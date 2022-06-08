site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: athletics-gabe-klobosits-loses-spot-on-40-man-roster | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Athletics' Gabe Klobosits: Loses spot on 40-man roster
By
RotoWire Staff
Jun 8, 2022
at
1:27 pm ET
•
1 min read
Klobosits was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Wednesday.
Klobosits was claimed off waivers by the Athletics in April, and he posted a 7.59 ERA and 1.76 WHIP in 10.2 innings over 11 relief appearances at Triple-A Las Vegas. He'll likely remain in Las Vegas if he clears waivers.
More News
04/11/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
04/07/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
03/22/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/24/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
07/31/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read