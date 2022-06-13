The Athletics released Klobosits on Thursday.
Klobosits didn't fit into the Athletics' near- or long-term plans, so the organization granted him his release after he went unclaimed off waivers when he was designated for assignment. The 27-year-old right-hander will try to catch on elsewhere on a minor-league deal after he turned in a 7.59 ERA and 1.76 WHIP across 10.2 innings at Triple-A Las Vegas this season.
