Klobosits signed a minor-league contract Saturday with the Blue Jays, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Klobosits will be stationed at Triple-A Buffalo as organizational bullpen depth for the Jays. He had posted a 1.13 ERA in eight innings of relief this summer with the Gastonia Honey Hunters of the independent Atlantic League and was reportedly touching 98 mph with his fastball. The 28-year-old right-hander last appeared in a major-league game with the Nationals in 2021.
