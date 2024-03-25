Park, who's hitting .500 with one home run and nine RBI during Cactus League play, has an increased chance of making the Opening Day roster due to Miguel Andujar's knee injury, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Park has encountered little success against big-league arms during his 68-game majors stint with the Yankees and Pirates, yet he's been Oakland's best all-around hitter this spring. Park came into camp as a non-roster invitee after signing a minor-league deal in November, but Andujar's absence for the next several weeks opens up a spot on the 26-man roster. Manager Mark Kotsay has lauded Park for his stellar spring, and the 27-year-old's ability to play three infield spots and across the outfield could certainly buttress his case to break camp with the Athletics.