Hoy Park was traded from the Red Sox to Atlanta on Friday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Park was dealt from the Pirates to the Red Sox in late November and he will now be on the move again, joining Atlanta after less than a month with Boston. Park appeared in 23 games with the Pirates last season, producing a .216/.276/.373 slash line with two homers, six RBI, seven runs and a stolen base over 51 at-bats. The 26-year-old will likely start the season with Triple-A Gwinnett, but he'll be a top candidate for a call-up at some point this summer.