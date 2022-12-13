Park was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Tuesday to clear space on the 40-man roster for new signing Kenley Jansen, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Park showed excellent plate discipline in the minors, posting an 18.9 percent walk rate across parts of seven seasons, but that's yet to translate into success at the highest level. In 68 major-league games across the last two seasons, he's hit just .201/.291/.346. He may only need a modest step forward at the plate to become a viable big leaguer, as his defensive versatility makes him a good fit for a bench spot, but he doesn't currently do enough to have a firm grip on a 40-man roster spot. Tuesday's transaction comes just three weeks after he was designated for assignment by the Pirates and subsequently traded.