Park signed a minor-league deal with the Athletics on Nov. 20.

Park has previously seen action in 68 games in the majors with the Yankees and Pirates but spent the 2023 season exclusively at the Triple-A level in Atlanta's organization. Over 384 plate appearances with Gwinnett, Park slashed .262/.385/.379 with six home run and 17 stolen base. Park could have a better chance to resurface in the majors with an Athletics squad coming off a 112-loss season, but he's still more likely to open the 2024 campaign at Triple-A Las Vegas.