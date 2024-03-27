Park has been informed he will start the season at Triple-A Las Vegas, although the transaction has yet to be made official, Athletics team reporter Jessica Kleinschmidt relays.

Kleinschmidt adds that the move, when it does occur, won't be related to performance, but rather, a factor of Opening Day roster construction. The offseason addition swung a blistering bat all spring, and given the typically hitter-friendly conditions of the Pacific Coast League, Park could well put together a favorable enough body of work in the minors to earn a quick promotion to the big-league club.