Davis is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros.

The righty-hitting Davis will begin Saturday's game in the dugout with the Astros sending out right-hander Spencer Arrighetti. Davis has recorded a hit in each of his last four games, going 7-for-16 with two home runs and three RBI over that span. Brent Rooker will serve as the designated hitter Saturday, while Daz Cameron draws the start in left field.