Davis is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest in Tampa Bay.

Davis is on the bench for a second straight day. The Rays are using a right-handed opener in Shawn Armstrong, so it's possible Davis enters mid-game if Tampa Bay eventually turns to a lefty. Davis has a .776 OPS against southpaws this season versus just a .581 OPS versus righties. Aledmys Diaz will start at first base Thursday.