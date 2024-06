Davis is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Toronto.

The righty-hitting Davis will sit for a second straight game as the Blue Jays send right-hander Chris Bassitt to the mound Friday. Over his last 15 games, Davis has slashed .250/.298/.386 with two home runs and three RBI over 44 at-bats. Tyler Soderstrom will start at first base and bat seventh for the series opener.