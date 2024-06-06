Davis is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mariners.

Davis had started at first base in both of the Athletics' previous two matchups with right-handed pitchers, going 2-for-7 with a pair of singles. Though the Mariners are bringing another righty (Bryan Woo) to the hill for Thursday's series finale, Davis will cede his spot in the lineup to Tyler Soderstrom. The Athletics could elect to rotate Davis, Soderstrom and Aledmys Diaz at first base until one of the three begins performing well enough to take control of an everyday role.