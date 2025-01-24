The Angels signed Davis to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Davis suffered through a terrible 2024 campaign, slashing only .218/.293/.338 with four home runs across 46 contests between the Athletics and Yankees. The 31-year-old had a career .775 OPS prior to last season, however, so nabbing him on a minor-league pact is a sensible move by the Halos. Davis could provide depth at the corner infield spots and also left field.