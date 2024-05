Davis went 2-for-6 with a two-run home run in an extra-innings win over the Rockies on Thursday.

Davis gave the Athletics' first rally a serious boost in the eighth inning when he left the yard with Seth Brown aboard and Oakland down by three. Half of Davis' four homers on the season have come in the last three games, and with hits in each of those contests, he's pushed his OPS (.618) to its highest point since May 8.