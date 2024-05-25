Davis went 3-for-4 in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Astros.

Davis has gone 7-for-16 with three RBI over his last four games, though that followed a rough 1-for-17 stretch over seven contests. The 31-year-old is slashing .229/.270/.381 with four home runs, five RBI and 11 runs scored over 31 games this season. Davis should continue to see steady playing time versus southpaws, but the Athletics' outfield, now crowded by the activation of Miguel Andujar (knee) and the promotion of Daz Cameron, could spill over into Davis' designated hitter spot.