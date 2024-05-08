The Athletics promoted Wilson from Double-A Midland to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Wilson made a mockery of Double-A pitching, slashing .455/.473/.705 with three home runs and 13 doubles in 22 games. The 22-year-old is now just one step away from the big leagues less than a year after the Athletics took him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft. Wilson doesn't project to show much power, but his hit tool has been as advertised thus far in his professional career.