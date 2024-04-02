Wilson is expected to begin the 2024 season with Double-A Midland, Brendan Samson of MLB.com reports.

Wilson hit .438 with two doubles, one walk and one strikeout in 16 at-bats during big-league spring training. He slashed .318/.378/.455 with one home run, four steals and a 10.1 percent strikeout rate in 23 games at High-A last season. An extreme hit-over-power shortstop prospect, Wilson does not project to hit for double-digit homer power in the majors, but he has an excellent hit tool and projects as Oakland's shortstop of the future.