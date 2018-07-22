Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Day-to-day after HBP
Lowrie, who is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, is dealing with some soreness after being hit by a pitch and fouling a ball off himself in Saturday's 4-3 win, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
In addition to Lowrie, Mark Canha (hamstring) and Chad Pinder (wrist, thumb) were also hurting after the 11-inning victory Saturday, prompting manager Bob Melvin to give the trio the day off in the series finale. Considering the Athletics didn't make any roster moves to add depth to the bench Sunday, neither Lowrie nor the other two injured position players appear in serious danger of landing on the 10-day disabled list.
