Lowrie was released by the A's on Thursday.
Lowrie was designated for assignment by Oakland on Wednesday, and he's now officially on the open market. The 38-year-old has appeared in 50 games this season and has a .180/.245/.263 slash line with three home runs and 16 RBI.
