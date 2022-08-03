Lowrie (shoulder), activated from the injured list earlier in the day, served as the designated hitter and went 1-for-4 in a loss to the Angels on Tuesday.

Lowrie was logging his first game action since June 26, and it was naturally a nice plus that he was able to not only suit up, but hit safely right out of the gate. However, Lowrie's .187 average and .522 OPS, as well as his middling 85.8 mph exit velocity and career-low 17.8 percent line-drive rate, all support the notion that he's likely lost some bat speed and power in his age-38 season.