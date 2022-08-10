Lowrie was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Wednesday.
Lowrie wasn't in the lineup for the last two games, and he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after slashing just .180/.245/.263 with three home runs, 16 RBI, 14 runs and a stolen base over 50 games with the Athletics this year. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 38-year-old become a free agent if he goes unclaimed on waivers. Seth Brown should see increased playing time as the Athletics' designated hitter.
