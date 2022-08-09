Lowrie is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels.
Lowrie is 2-for-16 with a double and a walk in four games since being reinstated from the injured list last week, and he'll take a seat for the second consecutive contest. Chad Pinder will bat fifth as the designated hitter Tuesday.
