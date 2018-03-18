Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Surgery set for Wednesday
Cotton (elbow) is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery on Wednesday in Arlington, Tex., Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Cotton came out of his Cactus League outing Monday with a sore elbow, which was later diagnosed as a strained UCL and flexor tendon in his right arm. A second opinion confirmed the diagnosis, prompting Cotton to opt for the season-ending procedure. Tommy John surgeries typically carry a 12-to-14-month recovery timetable, so Cotton seems likely to open the 2019 campaign on the disabled list as well.
