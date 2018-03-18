Cotton (elbow) is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery on Wednesday in Arlington, Tex., Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Cotton came out of his Cactus League outing Monday with a sore elbow, which was later diagnosed as a strained UCL and flexor tendon in his right arm. A second opinion confirmed the diagnosis, prompting Cotton to opt for the season-ending procedure. Tommy John surgeries typically carry a 12-to-14-month recovery timetable, so Cotton seems likely to open the 2019 campaign on the disabled list as well.