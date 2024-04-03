Bleday went 1-for-3 with two walks and a two-run homer in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Red Sox.

Bleday put the A's ahead 4-3 in the third inning with a two-run shot off Brayan Bello, his first homer of the year. The 26-year-old Bleday has gotten off to a fast start this season, going 8-for-23 with four extra-base hits out of the three spot in Oakland's lineup. Bleday slashed .195/.310/.355 with 10 homers and 27 RBI in 256 at-bats in 2023.