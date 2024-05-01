Bleday went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a solo home run during Tuesday's 5-2 win over Pittsburgh.

Bleday went yard twice for the first time in his career Tuesday, tagging Mitch Keller for a solo shot in the fifth and Josh Fleming for a two-run homer in the seventh for his second and third long balls of the campaign. The contest was Bleday's first multi-hit game since Apr. 14. However, he's racked up an extra-base hit in seven of his last nine contests with six walks and five strikeouts during that stretch.