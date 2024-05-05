Bleday went 3-for-5 with an RBI double, a three-run home run, a walk and an additional run in a win over the Marlins on Saturday.

Bleday was one of several Athletics hitters to put on a lights-out performance in the 20-4 rout, continuing a recent trend of improved play at the expense of the organization that drafted him in the first round of the First-Year Player Draft in 2019. Bleday has now left the yard on three occasions in the last four games, and the three-hit day tied a season best. Bleday also coaxed his OPS to an improving .775 with the prolific afternoon, and he's now laced 13 of his 28 hits on the campaign for extra bases.