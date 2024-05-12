Bleday went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's win over the Mariners.

Bleday went hitless in his first three at-bats before advancing Esteury Ruiz to third with a sacrifice bunt in the top of the eighth, leading to one of three runs that would come home for Oakland in the frame. The 26-year-old outfielder would then launch his fifth long ball of the season in the following inning as the Athletics ran away with an 8-1 victory on the road. Four of Bleday's homers have come over his last 11 games and he's now hit safely five of his last six contests. It also marked his third game this month in which he's recorded multiple RBI.