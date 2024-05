Bleday went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run in a loss to the Rays on Wednesday.

Bleday ripped his third three-bagger of the campaign as part of his third multi-hit effort in the last nine games. The 26-year-old also has eight extra-base hits during that stretch, helping lead to a 1.036 OPS alongside matching 12.2 percent walk and strikeout rates across 41 plate appearances.