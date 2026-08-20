Bleday went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Cardinals.

Bleday was dropped to seventh in the order, the lowest spot he's hit out of as a starter since May 26. That the Reds were facing a left-hander may have played a role in manager Terry Francona's decision to slot the lefty-swining Bleday down in the order, but it may also have something to do with the outfielder's struggles in the second half. After posting an .842 OPS with 43 RBI over 67 games prior to the All-Star break, Bleday has slumped to a .167/.286/.296 slash line with four RBI over 32 contests since.