Bleday went 3-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Padres.

The 28-year-old outfielder put together his best performance since banging out four hits in Arizona on Aug. 22, erasing a rough stretch in which he'd hit just .129 (4-for-31) with zero extra-base hits during the nine games between those offensive eruptions. Bleday's feast or famine nature limits his fantasy utility and underscores his .222/.333/.437 slash line on the year, but he's set a new career high in 2026 with 22 homers, and he's five RBI shy of the career-best 60 he recorded in 2024 with the A's.