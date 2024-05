Bleday went 1-for-5 with a solo homer in Wednesday's extra-innings loss to the Rockies.

Bleday lifted a solo homer off Austin Gomber in his second at-bat of the game to cut the Rockies' lead to one run, while also extending his hitting streak to five games. It was the outfielder's sixth home run this season and third in the month of May, where he's now batting .250 with 10 RBI and 10 runs scored. Bleday has also scored a run in three straight games.