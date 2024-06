Bleday went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run in a loss to the Padres on Wednesday.

Both of Bleday's hits were singles, but Wednesday marked his second straight game reaching safely on three occasions after a brief 0-for-13 slump that had encompassed his previous three contests. Bleday has pushed his on-base percentage back up to a solid .326 with his frequent trips on the basepaths the last two nights, and he's also carrying an impressively modest 19.6 percent strikeout rate.