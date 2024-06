Bleday went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Bleday's blast was the Athletics' fifth hit of the game, but it was enough to earn a walk-off win. The outfielder is batting .294 (10-for-34) over his last nine contests, but this was his first homer since May 24. For the season, he's at a .246/.328/.469 slash line with nine long balls, 23 RBI, 26 runs scored, 18 doubles, three triples and no stolen bases over 65 games.