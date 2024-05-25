Bleday went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and three total runs scored in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Astros.

Bleday has found his swing with a homer in three straight games and a hitting streak up to seven contests. During the hitting streak, he's gone 9-for-33 (.273) with eight extra-base hits. The outfielder is slashing .247/.317/.478 with eight homers, 22 RBI, 21 runs scored, 15 doubles, two triples and no stolen bases over 206 plate appearances this season. Bleday's held a starting role all season, and that's not going to change while he's swinging a hot bat.