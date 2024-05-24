Bleday went 1-for-6 with a game-tying two-run home run in an extra-innings win over the Rockies on Thursday.

Bleday stepped to the plate in the 11th with the Athletics already having cut a four-point inning-opening deficit in half, and he delivered with a 409-foot shot to center with Abraham Toro aboard to knot the score at 9-9. It was the second consecutive game in which Bleday left the yard, and the clutch homer also extended the outfielder's hitting streak to six games. Bleday has impressively laced 23 of his 44 hits for extra bases this season, and all three components of his .243/.315/.459 slash line are easily all career bests.