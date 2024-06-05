In this space, Scott White will highlight some of the more notable changes to his rest-of-season rankings. You'll find said rankings here and are urged to bookmark them if you haven't already. There's no better resource for gauging player value throughout the long season.

Royce Lewis hadn't played since opening day because of badly strained quadriceps. So what did he do when he returned to the lineup Tuesday? The same thing he always does, of course:

How do you rank a guy who's been hurt far more than he's been healthy the past four years but has also homered 17 times in his past 34 big-league games, playoffs included? In a year like this one, where offense and especially power has been so hard to come by, you rank him really, really high.

Third base



I never moved Royce Lewis out of my top 12 at third base even when he was facing a lengthy absence. I may have wanted to, but not enough third basemen were performing well enough to justify it. That's also why it's so easy to move him into the top six now that he's healthy again. Alex Bregman and Manny Machado have shown signs of coming around lately, but even so, I'll take Lewis over them. Putting injury risk aside, my confidence in how he'll perform is close to unshakeable, and I can't say that about many hitters right now. The one underperforming stud who I can't bring myself to move behind Lewis is Austin Riley, who has the capacity for first-round production the rest of the way.

I may have regrets about moving Elly De La Cruz ahead of Jose Ramirez in Rotisserie leagues, but less because De La Cruz has been MIA since his four-steal game on May 16 and more because Jose Ramirez has enjoyed a power binge during that time. So whatever, I've switched them back. I've also moved Gunnar Henderson ahead of De La Cruz in Head-to-Head points leagues, where De La Cruz's outlier steals total is still plenty valuable but not as impactful, if you get the distinction. I've still been enthralled with De La Cruz overall. No, he doesn't have the capacity to hit much better than .230 as presently constructed, but if he sustains a 25-homer, 85-steal pace, it won't much matter, will it? Shoot, even a 20-homer, 60-steal pace would justify his ranking.

If you're wondering to what extent I'm buying into Mark Vientos, who I've suggested on the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast could be this year's Jake Burger (i.e., a slugging third baseman who brings his strikeout rate down enough to make good on his premium exit velocities), well, he ranks only 32nd for now. It doesn't mean that you can't try him out over replaceables like Michael Busch and Ke'Bryan Hayes in shallower leagues, but I have to consider the deep leagues, too, and what happens in them if Vientos is just a flash in the pan. Hey, ranking players is complicated.



Shortstop

Trea Turner is still weeks away, having recently suffered a setback with his hamstring injury, but I've dropped CJ Abrams behind him just because ... blech, I'm not liking what I'm seeing. The batting average is plummeting, the striking rate is spiking, and the stolen bases haven't been nearly as plentiful as we hoped for. Abrams is one of three supposed studs at the position (with Oneil Cruz and Bo Bichette being the others) who I'm reluctant to drop behind surprise standouts like Willy Adames and Jeremy Pena, but every week, it gets harder to keep the faith.

Jackson Merrill has shown some promising signs as a rookie and likely has a bright future, but he's sitting more often these days and is getting crushed in the counting stats batting in the lower third of the Padres lineup. It was pretty easy to move him behind recent risers like Ezequiel Tovar and Masyn Winn.



Second base

First base

I've finally seen fit to drop Vladimir Guerrero behind Josh Naylor. It may seem like odd timing given that Guerrero has hit .387 (36 for 93) over his past 24 games, but he has only two home runs during that time. And frankly, I'm not seeing any inclination on his part to lift or pull the ball more, which is probably what he needs to do to deliver on his power potential. The power certainly hasn't been lacking for Naylor, and while he's batting only .229, he's one of the clearest bad-luck cases in that category, according to Statcast.

Jeimer Candelario got his strikeout rate under control in May and is beginning to produce again in June, which is enough to move him back into the top 25 both at this position and third base. Granted, it doesn't take much to overtake Michael Busch and Jake Burger at this point.



Catcher

It sounds like Francisco Alvarez could return from his thumb surgery next week, which would be two weeks earlier than expected. He played only 16 games prior to the injury, so we can ignore his year-to-date numbers and instead fixate on the massive power potential he offers at a weak position. It's enough for me to him up to eighth, ahead of Yainer Diaz and Sean Murphy.

Luis Campusano captured our imagination in the first week but has contributed next to nothing since then and is such a liability defensively that he's splitting at-bats nearly evenly with Kyle Higashioka at this point. The low strikeout rate is reason for optimism, maybe, but I had a pretty easy time dropping him behind Shea Langeliers, David Fry, and Danny Jansen.



Outfield

Starting pitcher

Relief pitcher

