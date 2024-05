Bleday went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and a run in a loss to the Royals on Sunday.

Bleday continued to pound the ball Sunday, with his pair of doubles pushing his season extra-base-hit total to 20, just one short of the career high he established in 2023. Bleday has put together an extended stretch of productive performances at the plate, recording a .267/.353/.483 slash line with four multi-hit efforts, nine XBH and nine RBI across the 69 plate appearances covering his last 16 games.