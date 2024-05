Bleday went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in a loss to the Astros on Monday. He was also caught stealing on his one attempt.

Bleday plated the Athletics' second and final run of the night with his fifth-inning two-bagger, driving in Abraham Toro. The lefty-swinging slugger has been mostly clicking at the plate in May, producing a .286/.400/.524 slash line with a 15.7 percent walk rate, six extra-base hits and nine RBI over 51 plate appearances.