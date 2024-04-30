Bleday went 1-for-2 with a double and two walks in a win over the Pirates on Monday.

Bleday, who opened the season as one of the Athletics' more consistent bats, had ironically been mired in a downturn during Oakland's recent improved stretch of play. Bleday entered Monday just 3-for-18 over the previous seven contests, but his three trips on the basepaths Tuesday represented a welcome uptick. Bleday also now has four two-baggers in the last six games, although he's now gone 24 games without a home run.