Phegley (fingers) went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts as the designated hitter in a rehab game with High-A Stockton on Tuesday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

It was the first taste of game action for Phegley since fracturing two fingers on his right hand during a split-squad tilt against the Mariners in spring training. The veteran backstop is scheduled for another game with the Ports on Wednesday before his rehab assignment shifts to Triple-A Nashville.