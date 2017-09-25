Athletics' Khris Davis: Keeps on mashing in blowout win

Davis went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Rangers.

Davis' mammoth 445-foot shot to center in the fifth extended the Athletics' lead to 5-0 and continued the slugger's successful track record against Rangers southpaw Martin Perez. Davis has homers in back-to-back contests and is slashing an impressive .313/.397/.594 in September, with the first two totals representing his best monthly figures in those categories this season.