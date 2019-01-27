Crockett signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics which includes an invitation to spring training, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Crockett spent the majority of the 2018 campaign with Triple-A Louisville, posting a 3.00 ERA and 38:7 K:BB across 39.0 innings of relief. The 29-year-old southpaw also made 15 appearances for the Reds, compiling a 5.79 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 9.1 frames. Crockett will likely serve as organizational depth, as he hasn't been productive at the highest level since an impressive rookie campaign in 2014.

