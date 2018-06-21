Crockett had his contract purchased from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday.

Crockett will take the place of the struggling Wandy Peralta, who was sent to the minors in a corresponding roster move. The 26-year-old lefty posted a 4.00 ERA and 23:5 K:BB across 27 innings with the Bats before earning a promotion. Crockett will likely be limited to a lower-leverage role out of the bullpen during his time with the Reds.

More News
Our Latest Stories