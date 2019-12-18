Diamondbacks' Kyle Crockett: Signs with Diamondbacks
Crockett signed a minor-league deal with the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
The 28-year-old spent time in the majors in each season from 2014 to 2018, posting a 3.74 ERA over 74.2 innings. He did not pitch at any level last season after being released by Oakland during spring training.
