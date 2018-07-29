The Reds outrighted Crockett to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Crockett will stick in the Reds organization after going unclaimed when he was exposed to waivers earlier in the weekend. The 26-year-old should fill a key bullpen role in Louisville, where he has submitted a 4.00 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 23:5 K:BB in 27 innings on the season.

