McCann went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run, a walk and two additional runs in a loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.

The reserve backstop continues to parlay his occasional opportunities into standout offensive production, with Tuesday's impressive day pushing his average and OPS to .393 and 1.235, respectively, across 33 plate appearances. While the small-sample caveat certainly applies, it's difficult to dismiss how quickly McCann seems to have acclimated to big-league arms after displaying impressive bat skills at both the Double-A and Triple-A levels the last two seasons. Shea Langeliers remains the top backstop at the moment and certainly has the edge in terms of knowledge of the pitching staff, but given the expansive gulf in offensive performance between the two thus far, it's conceivable McCann could progressively carve out more consistent opportunities.