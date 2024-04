McCann went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals.

McCann plated the only two runs of the evening for the Athletics. He gave them an early lead with an RBI-single in the second and then put them back in front in the fifth with a blast to right off Lance Lynn. McCann has appeared in just four games so far this season as the team's backup catcher and all three of his hits have come in his last six at-bats.