The Athletics designated McCann for assignment Thursday.

The A's elected to kick McCann off their 40-man roster after acquiring fellow catcher Jhonny Pereda from the Marlins on Thursday. McCann appeared in 54 games last season, slashing .236/.318/.371 with 15 RBI across 157 plate appearances, and he could be picked up by another club in need of depth behind the plate.

