McCann signed a contract Friday with Mexican League club Piratas de Campeche.

The 27-year-old McCann spent all of last season in the big leagues as the Athletics' No. 2 catcher, slashing .236/.318/.371 with five home runs, 15 RBI and 13 runs over 157 plate appearances. McCann was dropped from the Athletics' 40-man roster in February, but he stuck around with the organization for spring training and received the chance to compete for the backup catching job. After Jhonny Pereda emerged as the victor in the job battle, McCann was released shortly before the start of the season, but he's finally settled on a new home about a month and a half after hitting the open market. A strong showing in Mexico could serve as a springboard for McCann to potentially catch on with an MLB club later on this season or in 2026.