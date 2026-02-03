Rockies' Kyle McCann: Nets NRI from Rockies
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies signed McCann to a minor-league contract Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
McCann got into 54 games for the Athletics in 2024 before splitting the 2025 season between Triple-A Las Vegas and the Mexican League. The 28-year-old is ticketed for Triple-A Albuquerque to begin the 2026 campaign.
More News
-
Kyle McCann: Continuing career south of border•
-
Athletics' Kyle McCann: Loses out in roster battle•
-
Athletics' Kyle McCann: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Kyle McCann: Designated for assignment•
-
Athletics' Kyle McCann: Draws rare start Friday•
-
Athletics' Kyle McCann: Lifts homer Wednesday•